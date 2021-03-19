Nepal Postponed Vaccination Campaign Indefinitely Due To Lack of Vaccine

March 19, 2021, 6:41 a.m.

Nepal has postponed the vaccination drive against COVID-19 in lack of enough vaccines reports The Rising Nepal
The campaign halted as the second consignment of one million doses of vaccines procured from India did not arrive.
According to the Daily, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) has stated that the campaign has been postponed as no additional vaccines arrived in Nepal as per the plan.

As of now, the government has received 2,348,000 doses, including one million doses under Vaccine Maitri programme from India, one million doses of the two million doses that the government bought from the Serum Institute of India and 348,000 doses under the COVAX facility.
A total of 1,677,000 people were inoculated during the first and second phases of vaccination, said Dr. Shyam Raj Upreti, Coordinator of the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee at the MoHP. The vaccination campaign will continue after securing required doses of vaccines, he added.
The remaining vials of vaccines are secured for the second dose which will be provided to those who were inoculated in the first phase that started from January 27.
“The second phase of vaccination campaign for the priority group has been completed, and no decision has been made to administer vaccines to those who have not taken during their turn,” said Dr. Roshan Pokharel, chief specialist at the MoHP.

Agencies

