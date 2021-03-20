Nepal Receives Rs. 567.7 Billion Remittance

Nepal Receives Rs. 567.7 Billion Remittance

March 20, 2021, 5:56 a.m.

Nepal received a remittance of Rs. 567.70 billion by the end of the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2020/21.
Remittance inflows increased by 10.9 percent in the review period against a decline of 0.7 percent in the same period of the previous year, according to a current macroeconomic and financial report of Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB).

Remittance of Rs. 72.39 billion has been received in the last one month (mid-January to mid-February) of the current fiscal year.
As of mid-January, remittances of Rs. 495.31 billion had been received.
The rate of remittance inflow has increased by double digits in the current fiscal year compared to last year.
In US dollar terms, remittance inflows increased by 6.7 percent to 4.81 billion in the review period against a decrease of 0.5 percent in the same period of the previous year.
During the review period, the number of Nepali workers (institutional and individual - new and legalized) taking approval for foreign employment has decreased by 75.9 percent in the review period.
It had increased by 21.7 percent in the same period of the previous year.
The number of Nepali workers (renew entry) taking approval for foreign employment decreased by 67.4 percent in the review period. It had decreased by 0.6 percent in the same period of the previous year.
Net transfer increased by 8.8 percent to Rs. 629.83 billion in the review period. Such transfer had decreased by 1.5 percent in the same period of the previous year.
Balance of Payments (BOP) registered a surplus of Rs. 97.36 billion in the review period as compared to a surplus of Rs. 21.61 billion in the same period of the previous year.
In US dollar terms, the BOP recorded a surplus of 817.6 million in the review period compared to a surplus of 191.1 million in the same period of the previous year.
However, the current account remained at a deficit of Rs. 101.90 billion in the review period compared to a deficit of Rs. 106.0 billion in the same period of the previous year.
In US dollar terms, the current account registered a deficit of 871.0 million in the review period compared to a deficit of 930.6 million in the same period of the previous year.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

NRB Says Transactions Through Digital Payments Shot Up
Mar 19, 2021
Nepal Postponed Vaccination Campaign Indefinitely Due To Lack of Vaccine
Mar 19, 2021
India And Pakistan Reported A Big Jump In New COVID-19 Infections
Mar 19, 2021
Tanzania's President Dies Aged 61 After Covid Rumours
Mar 18, 2021
One Killed In Tiger Attack
Mar 18, 2021

More on Economy

Nepal Receives $75 Million For COVID-19 Vaccines And Stronger Response To Pandemic By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
Nepal And The World Bank Sign Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 hours, 27 minutes ago
NRB Says Transactions Through Digital Payments Shot Up By Agencies 16 hours, 2 minutes ago
NIBL Launches Digital Wallet Service Thaili By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 11 hours ago
AB InBev introduces Budweiser in Nepal By Agencies 1 week ago
Nilam Dhungana First Female Deputy Governor Of Nepal Rastra Bank By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For March 19 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2021
Covaxin Approved In Nepal For Emergency Use By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2021
One Million People Die In Europe Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 20, 2021
India Supported Construction Of Four Schools In Nuwakot By News Desk Mar 19, 2021
Attorney General Agni Prasad Kharel Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Confirms 45 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75