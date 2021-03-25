North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan

North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan

March 25, 2021, 7:42 a.m.

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, says the US and Japan - the first such test since Joe Biden became US president.

Pyongyang is banned from testing ballistic missiles, which are considered threatening weapons, under UN Security Council resolutions.

Japan said no debris had fallen within its territorial waters.

It comes just days after North Korea fired two non-ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that the tests posed a threat to security and peace to his country as well as the region.

A statement from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff initially reported the launch of two "unidentified projectiles".

Mr Biden has yet to officially comment on the latest test.

On Tuesday he played down the non-ballistic missile launch which took place over the weekend, saying the US did not consider it as a provocation. Those short-range missiles were thought to be either artillery or cruise missiles, which are not banned under the UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea.

Source: BBC

Agencies

Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Has Worsened
Mar 25, 2021
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports
Mar 25, 2021
Tiger Escapes From Its Cage In Banke Moved To Chure Region
Mar 24, 2021
NC Demands Indian Side Halt Construction Of Embankment Along Mahakali River
Mar 24, 2021
Netanyahu Announces Victory, Starts Talking To Coalition Partners
Mar 24, 2021

More on International

Netanyahu Announces Victory, Starts Talking To Coalition Partners By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Chinese And Russian FMs Agree To Boost Cooperation By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Israel Is Holding General Election Tuesday By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Russia's U.S. Envoy Returns to Moscow After 'Killer' Row By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 2 hours ago
Uncertainty Hangs Over Israel PM's Bid To Break Political Impasse By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
North Korea Warns US Not To Make Any Move By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Has Worsened By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For March 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2021
Germany Provides Rs.1.4 Billion Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2021
Tiger Escapes From Its Cage In Banke Moved To Chure Region By Agencies Mar 24, 2021
Rohini Rana’s Cook Book Published By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75