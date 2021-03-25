PM Oli Urges Precautions Against New Variant Of the Coronavirus

PM Oli Urges Precautions Against New Variant Of the Coronavirus

March 25, 2021, 4:32 p.m.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Wednesday stressed the need to maintain a compulsory social distancing in every place as the new variant of the coronavirus has started gripping the world.

Launching a report on ‘Responding to COVID-19 and Provincial Profiles for COVID-19 Response’ prepared by COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) today, Prime Minister Oli said everyone required to observe social distancing and precautionary measures to contain the infection.

“The vaccination drive begun against this virus alone can’t control the infection outright, but people’s awareness, caution and mainly the implementation of social distancing only can help in its control and minimisation,” PM Oli said.

“The present situation of virus in Nepal is under control but precaution and planning is necessary all the time,” he said.

The new COVID-19 variant raging across the world has also started hampering Nepal as the cases are gradually increasing here in the recent days, PM Oli added.

“The past initiatives, strategies and planning adopted under the CCMC’s guidance and instruction had become effective in controlling the cases and stopping the situation from spiraling out of control,” he said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli thanked all medical professionals engaged in treatment through allopathic, homeopathic or Ayurvedic means has helped a lot in Nepal to minimise the virus cases, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and coordinator of CCMC Ishwar Pokhrel said unwavering alertness and preparedness among the general public can help to fight against the virus.

Informing about the past progress and initiatives taken by the CCMC since its establishment on February 28, 2020, the government under the initiative of PM Oli had started establishing PCR testing laboratories in 83 different places of the country, which was not available in almost any hospital before.

As of today, the government has inoculated 1,756,702 people. Similarly, within the last one year, the government has been able to test 2,248,993 citizens, manage 3,020 bodies and rescue more than 354,158 citizens from abroad.

DPM Pokhrel said at present, the country has 1,128 active cases, with a total of 276,389 total positive cases.

Source: The Rising Nepal

Agencies

Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Has Worsened
Mar 25, 2021
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan
Mar 25, 2021
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports
Mar 25, 2021
Tiger Escapes From Its Cage In Banke Moved To Chure Region
Mar 24, 2021
NC Demands Indian Side Halt Construction Of Embankment Along Mahakali River
Mar 24, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 65 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 120 New Cases And 85 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 23 minutes ago
India Reports Novel Coronavirus Variant, Daily Deaths At Year's High By REUTERS 1 day, 5 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 63 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 145 New Cases And 90 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
A New Wave Of Coronavirus Surges By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago

The Latest

IFC And Nepal Stock Exchange To Work For Gender Equality By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2021
Kathmandu Valley’s Air Pollution Has Worsened By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
North Korea Fires Two Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
Delhi Reportedly Halts AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine Exports By Agencies Mar 25, 2021
Weather Forecasting And Analysis For March 25 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 25, 2021
Germany Provides Rs.1.4 Billion Grant To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 24, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 11, January29, 2021 ( Magh 16, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75