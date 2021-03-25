PM Oli Urges Precautions Against New Variant Of the Coronavirus

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Wednesday stressed the need to maintain a compulsory social distancing in every place as the new variant of the coronavirus has started gripping the world.

Launching a report on ‘Responding to COVID-19 and Provincial Profiles for COVID-19 Response’ prepared by COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre (CCMC) today, Prime Minister Oli said everyone required to observe social distancing and precautionary measures to contain the infection.

“The vaccination drive begun against this virus alone can’t control the infection outright, but people’s awareness, caution and mainly the implementation of social distancing only can help in its control and minimisation,” PM Oli said.

“The present situation of virus in Nepal is under control but precaution and planning is necessary all the time,” he said.

The new COVID-19 variant raging across the world has also started hampering Nepal as the cases are gradually increasing here in the recent days, PM Oli added.

“The past initiatives, strategies and planning adopted under the CCMC’s guidance and instruction had become effective in controlling the cases and stopping the situation from spiraling out of control,” he said.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Oli thanked all medical professionals engaged in treatment through allopathic, homeopathic or Ayurvedic means has helped a lot in Nepal to minimise the virus cases, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and coordinator of CCMC Ishwar Pokhrel said unwavering alertness and preparedness among the general public can help to fight against the virus.

Informing about the past progress and initiatives taken by the CCMC since its establishment on February 28, 2020, the government under the initiative of PM Oli had started establishing PCR testing laboratories in 83 different places of the country, which was not available in almost any hospital before.

As of today, the government has inoculated 1,756,702 people. Similarly, within the last one year, the government has been able to test 2,248,993 citizens, manage 3,020 bodies and rescue more than 354,158 citizens from abroad.

DPM Pokhrel said at present, the country has 1,128 active cases, with a total of 276,389 total positive cases.

