Golchha Group Signs PPA With NEA For 2 MW Solar Power

Golchha Group has signed an agreement with Nepal Electricity Authority(NEA) for the production of 2 MW solar energy through PPA (Power Purchase Agreement). T
his proposal was signed by 2 members: The Managing Director of Nepal Electricity Authority Hitendra Dev Shakya and Chairman of Golchha Group Shekhar Golchha. Shekhar Golchha stated that they are planning to complete this project within 3 months. He further added “The experience that we will gain from this project will further help us develop more projects in the coming future”
