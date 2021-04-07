Lockdown Unlikely In Nepal: Minister Tripathy

Lockdown Unlikely In Nepal: Minister Tripathy

April 7, 2021, 7:52 a.m.

Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi has said that the government would not enforce a lockdown despite a rise in Covid-19 cases in recent days.

Addressing Nepal Health Conclave, he stated that the possibility of a lockdown in the near future is highly unlikely.

"Nepal Government will undertake necessary measures to prevent the further spread of the virus in a bid to avoid the need for another pandemic lockdown," Minister Tripathi said. "Despite the lockdown cutting down the rate of spread of the infection, its adverse effect on people and the economy cannot be ignored."

He further shared that antigen testing on border entry points have begun keeping in mind the rapid increase in daily infection cases in neoghbouring India.

However, he alerted the people to remain vigilant, careful, and to follow necessary protocol to cut down on the spread of the virus.

Source: The Himalayan Times

