Iran Nuclear Deal Talks To Resume Next Week

Iran Nuclear Deal Talks To Resume Next Week

April 10, 2021, 7:25 a.m.

Members of the deal to curb Iran's nuclear program will meet again in Vienna next week in the aim of reviving the troubled accord.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and re-imposed sanctions against Tehran, which in turn stepped up its nuclear activities. The administration of President Joe Biden hopes to rejoin the accord.

Negotiators hope to draw up an action plan for lifting US sanctions and limiting Iran's nuclear program.

This week, delegates from Washington and Tehran held separate meetings with intermediaries including the European Union.

On Friday, the vice ministers of the deal's members agreed to continue the talks. In a statement, the EU said, "participants noted the constructive and results oriented exchanges."

A Chinese representative told NHK the talks are moving in the right direction, and that all parties have been narrowing their differences.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told NHK the biggest obstacle is Washington's desire to maintain sanctions.

He also said the US must lift all sanctions imposed under Trump, not only those related to the nuclear deal.

Araghchi said the best outcome would be a conclusion within five or six weeks, citing Iran's willingness to allow the International Atomic Energy Agency to inspect nuclear facilities to some extent until late May.

Agencies

May His Soul Rest In Peace’: World Reacts To Prince Philip Death
Apr 10, 2021
Deuba Calls Three-Party Meet To Decide The Fate Of Oli Led Government
Apr 09, 2021
Chinese Vaccine Inoculation Begins In Nepal
Apr 09, 2021
Brazil's daily coronavirus deaths surpass 4,000
Apr 09, 2021
Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Teaching Tech West Management To Nepali Students
Apr 08, 2021

More on International

May His Soul Rest In Peace’: World Reacts To Prince Philip Death By Agencies 15 hours, 3 minutes ago
Brazil's daily coronavirus deaths surpass 4,000 By Agencies 1 day, 15 hours ago
South Korea’s Opposition Wins Seoul, Busan Mayoral Elections By Agencies 2 days, 15 hours ago
Netanyahu Gets Official Nod To Form Next Israeli Government By REUTERS 4 days, 7 hours ago
Japan Condemns Situation In Myanmar By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
Over 100 Killed In A Single Day In Myanmar By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago

The Latest

Unwanted Vaccines Needed To Help Poor Countries Catch Up, International Health Officials Say By REUTERS Apr 10, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 137 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 337 New Cases, 151Recoveries 1 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2021
PM Oli And Nepali Conservationists Paid High Respect To Late Prince Prince By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2021
Nepal Requested India For The Supply Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Continue Administering The Second Dose By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 10, 2021
Environmental Assessment: Prosperity Through Complex Regulatory Efforts By Batu Uprety Apr 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 12, February 12, 2021 ( Magh 30, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75