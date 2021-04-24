Kathmandu Valley Logs 877 COVID-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed 877 new cases of COVID-19 in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, there are 8668 test (with 7525 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) and 1143 Antigen) tests have been done across the nation in the last 24 hours and as many as 877 were found with the novel coronavirus infection.

Of 877 cases, Kathmandu districts records 644 cases in Kathmandu and 141 in Lalitpur and 87 in Bhaktapur. There are 61 in ICU and 47 in ventilator.

With 2486 new cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed on Saturday Nepal’s COVID-19 tally has spiked to 297087.