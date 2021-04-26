US To Send Medical Aid To Pandemic-hit India

The United States is pledging immediate medical aid to India, which is facing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The number of cases has topped 300,000 per day for the fourth day in a row in India, resulting in a shortage of medical-grade oxygen.

Local media reported on Saturday that 20 coronavirus patients died at a New Delhi hospital because of a lack of oxygen.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that the US will immediately provide India with the raw materials needed to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and protective gear.

The administration also said it is considering providing oxygen generation equipment and related supplies on an urgent basis.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with his Indian counterpart before the aid plan was announced. They agreed that the two countries would keep in close contact in the fight against the pandemic.

Observers say that the Biden administration is trying to strengthen ties with India, apparently with China's increasing influence in the region in mind.

In March, the leaders of the US, Japan, Australia, and India held online their first so-called Quad summit and reaffirmed their cooperation in addressing global issues, such as vaccine supply and climate change.

Source: NHK