US To Send Medical Aid To Pandemic-hit India

US To Send Medical Aid To Pandemic-hit India

April 26, 2021, 7:11 a.m.

The United States is pledging immediate medical aid to India, which is facing a surge in coronavirus cases.

The number of cases has topped 300,000 per day for the fourth day in a row in India, resulting in a shortage of medical-grade oxygen.

Local media reported on Saturday that 20 coronavirus patients died at a New Delhi hospital because of a lack of oxygen.

The administration of US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that the US will immediately provide India with the raw materials needed to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and protective gear.

The administration also said it is considering providing oxygen generation equipment and related supplies on an urgent basis.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone with his Indian counterpart before the aid plan was announced. They agreed that the two countries would keep in close contact in the fight against the pandemic.

Observers say that the Biden administration is trying to strengthen ties with India, apparently with China's increasing influence in the region in mind.

In March, the leaders of the US, Japan, Australia, and India held online their first so-called Quad summit and reaffirmed their cooperation in addressing global issues, such as vaccine supply and climate change.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Tunnel Works To Begin In Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh Fast Track
Apr 26, 2021
Chloe Zhao Is The First Women Of Color To Win Oscar Bet Director Award
Apr 26, 2021
Experts Express Concern On Rapid Infection Among Young People
Apr 26, 2021
CCMC Recommends To Postpone All Examinations
Apr 26, 2021
Pakistan Offers Medical Support To India
Apr 26, 2021

More on India

India Scientists Predict COVID-19 Second Wave In India May Peak By Mid-May By Agencies 1 day, 21 hours ago
India Records 332,730 Covid-19 Cases On Friday By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Another Glacier Break Reported In Uttarakhand’s Niti Valley, Says CM; Alert Issued By Agencies 2 days, 4 hours ago
Delhi Announces A Fresh Locks Down To Contain COVID-19 By Agencies 6 days, 19 hours ago
India’s capital Delhi faces hospital beds shortage as coronavirus cases surge, Strict Lockdown Imposed In Rajasthan till May 3 By Agencies 1 week ago
Maoist Killed 22 Indian Security Personnel In Chhattisgarh State By Agencies 3 weeks ago

The Latest

Tunnel Works To Begin In Kathmandu-Terai/Madhesh Fast Track By Agencies Apr 26, 2021
Chloe Zhao Is The First Women Of Color To Win Oscar Bet Director Award By Agencies Apr 26, 2021
Experts Express Concern On Rapid Infection Among Young People By Agencies Apr 26, 2021
CCMC Recommends To Postpone All Examinations By Agencies Apr 26, 2021
Pakistan Offers Medical Support To India By Agencies Apr 26, 2021
Weather Forecast For April 26: Partly Cloudy In The Hill Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75