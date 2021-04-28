NIBL And Digital Wallet Corp Signed Agreement

Nepal Investment Bank Limited (NIBL) and Digital Wallet Corp. have entered into an agreement for remittance service to facilitate Nepalese expatriates working in Japan to send remittances back home to their families.

According to a press release issued by NIBL, this service can be used from Digital Wallet’s “Smile Mobile Remittance” app. In this pandemic situation, this service is very helpful and recommended to send remittance staying safe at home. Remittance can be received from more than 10,000 paying locations of Prithivi Remit - the online remittance service of Nepal Investment Bank Limited.

The payment sent for deposit into the account of families with any bank in Nepal is instantly deposited. This arrangement with Digital Wallet has made it easy for customers to transfer their funds from Japan to Nepal.