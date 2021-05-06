India Records New High Of Over 4.12 Lakh Covid cases, 3,980 Deaths In Last 24 Hours

May 6, 2021, 4:08 p.m.

India was showing a slight dip after it hit a global record on Saturday with 4,01,993 fresh cases reported in a single day.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 57,640 cases, followed by Karnataka with 50,112 cases, Kerala with 41,953 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 31,111 cases and Tamil Nadu with 23,310 cases.

Around 49.52 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone contributing to 13.98 per cent of the new cases.

Maximum casualties were also reported in Maharashtra with 920 deaths, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 353 daily deaths.

As many as 3,29,113 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered cases in the country to 1,72,80,844. The active case stands at 35,66,398. The country at present has a death toll of 23,01,68.

Source: India Today

Agencies

