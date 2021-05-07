India Logs Record 414,000 New Cases, Several States Announced Lockdown

May 7, 2021, 3:59 p.m.

India recorded 4.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 8 am Friday, taking the country’s total caseload to over 2.14 crore. Out of these, over 36 lakh cases are currently active while over 1.76 crore people have recovered. With 3,915 new deaths, the toll now stands at over 2.34 lakh.

As the national capital continues to struggle with a deadly second wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday will hold a high level meeting over the current covid situation. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other officials will also be present for the meet.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court’s order asking the central government to increase the state’s daily quota of liquid medical oxygen from 965 MT to 1200 MT. The apex court rejected the Centre’s challenge against the High Court order, calling it a “well calibrated and judicious exercise of power”.

A PIL in the Delhi High Court on Friday urged it to direct the Centre and Delhi government to vaccinate all class 10 and 12 students who would be appearing for board exams in the 2020-21 session. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the ministries of Health and Education and the Delhi government seeking their stand on the plea.

The High Court also issued a notice to Delhi Government on a PIL seeking direction to provide three nutritious meals a day including breakfast to the homeless at shelter homes in Delhi. The plea also seeks setting up of vaccine camps at shelter homes for homeless on a priority basis.

With India recording unprecedented numbers in the second wave, several states have extended lockdowns and restrictions. Kerala has announcing a 9 -day lockdown starting May 8, and Madhya Pradesh has extending its curfew till May 15. Rajasthan too, announced a strict lockdown from May 10 to May 24. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said a decision on enforcing a lockdown in the state will be taken in another two or three days.

