WHO Keeps Eye Out For Variant Found In India

WHO Keeps Eye Out For Variant Found In India

May 11, 2021, 6:58 a.m.

The World Health Organization has added a coronavirus variant first detected in India to its list of variants of global concern, amid reports suggesting its high transmissibility.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO technical lead on COVID-19, spoke to reporters on Monday about the variant first identified in India, where more than 360,000 new cases are being reported each day.

She said there is some information suggesting that the variant in question has increased transmissibility.

It is the fourth coronavirus variant to be added to the list, after the three first confirmed in Britain, South Africa and Brazil.

Van Kerkhove said her team is collecting more information and will disclose all it knows about the variant on Tuesday.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that the WHO Foundation, which was set up last year, has begun an online campaign to raise funds to help India purchase medical oxygen and medicines.

Agencies

Chandragiri Municipality To Run 100-Bed Isolation Centre From May 15
May 11, 2021
China Provides Homemade Vaccines To Over 100 Countries, International Organizations
May 11, 2021
Concerns Rise Over Tensions In Jerusalem
May 11, 2021
President Calls To Form Coalition Government
May 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Will Be Under Prohibitory Order For 15 Days
May 10, 2021

More on Health

Chandragiri Municipality To Run 100-Bed Isolation Centre From May 15 By Agencies 5 hours, 26 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 3607 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 19 hours, 57 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9127 New Cases, 4,022 Recoveries And 139 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 13 minutes ago
China's Sinovac Vaccine Prevents Deaths And ICU Hospitalization 100 Percent: Turkish Doctors By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
Over 3.2 Million Die Due To COVID-19 Globally, 93 Million Recoveries By Agencies 1 day, 6 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 4198 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago

The Latest

China Provides Homemade Vaccines To Over 100 Countries, International Organizations By Agencies May 11, 2021
Concerns Rise Over Tensions In Jerusalem By Agencies May 11, 2021
President Calls To Form Coalition Government By Agencies May 11, 2021
Generally Cloudy With Light To Moderate Rain In Few Places By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 11, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Will Be Under Prohibitory Order For 15 Days By Agencies May 10, 2021
NAC Wide-Body Plane Flying To Beijing Tonight To Collect Oxygen Cylinders By Agencies May 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 13, February 26, 2021 (Falgun 14, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75