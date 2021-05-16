India Recorded 326098 New Cases, Situation Stabilizing

India reported 3,26,098 new Covid-19 cases and 3,890 deaths in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, as per Union Health Ministry. It also reported 3,53,299 recoveries during the same period.

The overall Covid-19 situation in the country is stabilizing and the government will work towards ensuring further stabilisation, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said Saturday. At a press conference, top health officials said 10 states account for 85 per cent of the total coronavirus cases in the country.

The Union Health Ministry said 11 states have over one lakh active COVID-19 cases, 17 have less than 50,000 cases while eight have active cases between 50,000 and one lakh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to take stock of the country’s Covid-19 situation on Saturday. Following reports of ventilators lying unutilised, Modi called for an immediate audit of those provided to the states by the Central government. He also said that states should be transparent while reporting their cases as high numbers does not mean that they have not done enough to contain the virus.

The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown across the state for a fortnight from 6 am on Sunday, May 16 to 6 pm on May 30. It also imposed a night curfew, which will be observed every night from 9 pm to 5 am, beginning Sunday night.

Meanwhile, with the lockdown in place for close to four weeks, Covid cases in Delhi have finally started to dip. Delhi reported 6,500 cases in the past 24 hours and the positivity rate has also dipped to 11 per cent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday. He also said that Oxygen concentrator banks are being set up in each Delhi district for those under home isolation. They can be delivered to the patient’s home in 2 hours.

Source: The Indian Express