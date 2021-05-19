India Records Highest Single-day Toll Of 4,529 Covid Deaths

India on Wednesday registered its highest ever single-day toll of 4,529 Covid deaths. The country reported 2,67,334 fresh cases of coronavirus in a slight rise from Tuesday.

With a fresh jump of over 2.67 lakh covid-19 cases, the total case tally in the country now stands at 2,54,96,330.

As many as 3,89,851 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, which is more than the daily cases reported.

Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Tamil Nadu with 33,059 cases, followed by Kerala with 31,337 cases, Karnataka with 30,309 cases, Maharashtra with 28,438 cases and Andhra Pradesh with 21,320 cases.

The southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, are the three worst-hit states in the country.

Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (1,291), followed by Karnataka with 525 daily deaths.

Record tests of more than 20 lakh were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Active cases have dropped by more than 1.27 lakh; 13.12 lakh people have been vaccinated on Wednesday.

The top five states account for 54.05 per cent of the new cases reported, with Tamil Nadu alone responsible for 12.37 cent of the new cases.

Source: India Today