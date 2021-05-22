Switzerland Provides 1.1 Million Rapid Antigen Test Kits And Other Medical Support To Nepal

Switzerland Provides 1.1 Million Rapid Antigen Test Kits And Other Medical Support To Nepal

May 22, 2021, 11:02 a.m.

The Government of Switzerland has provided support of various medical equipment and supplies to the Government of Nepal. At a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning, the support materials were handed over to. Hridayesh Tripathi, Minister for Health and Population by Ms. Elisabeth von Capeller, Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Health and Population expressed gratitude to the Swiss Government and the friendly people of Switzerland for the generous support, which would be instrumental in saving lives and complementing the Government’s efforts for prevention and control of infections. He thanked the Swiss Embassy in Kathmandu for making efforts in the timely delivery of the support materials.

E19s4NVWEAMLuMu.jpg

The support received today is in response to the request of the Government of Nepal to the Swiss Government for supporting Nepal with vaccines, medicines, equipment and supplies related to COVID-19.

The items that arrived in a chartered flight arranged by the Swiss Government include 40 oxygen ventilators, 1,100,000 rapid antigen test kits, 10 oxygen concentrators, 1,000 nasal canulas, respiratory masks, examination gloves and protective suits. Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

World Vision Handed over 1400 Oxygen Cylinders And Medical Equipment Nepal
May 22, 2021
Weather Analysis For May 22 Across Nepal
May 22, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2447 COVID-19 Cases
May 21, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 8607 New Cases, 7890 Recoveries And 177 Deaths
May 21, 2021
United Nations and Partners in Nepal Launch Emergency Covid-19 Plan and Call for International Solidarity
May 21, 2021

More on National

World Vision Handed over 1400 Oxygen Cylinders And Medical Equipment Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 6 minutes ago
United Nations and Partners in Nepal Launch Emergency Covid-19 Plan and Call for International Solidarity By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 22 hours, 59 minutes ago
USAID Announces Emergency Assistance To Help Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
China’s Central And Provincial Governments Provide Various Life Saving Medical Equipment And Supply To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Spanish Delegation Called On Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudyal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 21 hours ago
Forty Metric Tons Of Liquid Oxygen And Medical Equipment Is Arriving From Tibet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

There Is No Way Other Than Elections: PM Oli By Agencies May 22, 2021
House Of Representatives Dissolved, Mid-Term Election On November 12, 19 By Agencies May 22, 2021
Delhi's Positivity Rate Drops Below 5%, Daily Covid Tally Dips To 3,009 By Agencies May 22, 2021
Pfizer-BioNTech Pledge 2 Billion Covid-19 Doses To Less Wealthy Nations By Agencies May 22, 2021
Biden, Moon Hail Alliance At Their First Summit By Agencies May 22, 2021
Weather Analysis For May 22 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 22, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75