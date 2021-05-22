Switzerland Provides 1.1 Million Rapid Antigen Test Kits And Other Medical Support To Nepal

The Government of Switzerland has provided support of various medical equipment and supplies to the Government of Nepal. At a brief ceremony held at the Tribhuvan International Airport this morning, the support materials were handed over to. Hridayesh Tripathi, Minister for Health and Population by Ms. Elisabeth von Capeller, Ambassador of Switzerland to Nepal.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Health and Population expressed gratitude to the Swiss Government and the friendly people of Switzerland for the generous support, which would be instrumental in saving lives and complementing the Government’s efforts for prevention and control of infections. He thanked the Swiss Embassy in Kathmandu for making efforts in the timely delivery of the support materials.

The support received today is in response to the request of the Government of Nepal to the Swiss Government for supporting Nepal with vaccines, medicines, equipment and supplies related to COVID-19.

The items that arrived in a chartered flight arranged by the Swiss Government include 40 oxygen ventilators, 1,100,000 rapid antigen test kits, 10 oxygen concentrators, 1,000 nasal canulas, respiratory masks, examination gloves and protective suits. Senior officials of the Ministry of Health and Population and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present on the occasion.