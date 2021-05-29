Pandemic Won't Be Over Until 70% Are Vaccinated: WHO to AFP

The World Health Organization (WHO) director for Europe warned Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic won't be over until at least 70 percent of people are vaccinated.

"The pandemic will be over once we reach 70 percent minimum coverage in vaccination," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP, deploring that the rate of vaccinations in Europe was still "too slow."

India on Friday reported 186,364 new cases, the lowest daily tally in over one and a half months.

India has recorded 186,364 new coronavirus cases and 3,660 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's overall caseload has spiraled to over 27.56 million, with total fatalities rising to 318,895, according to data released on Friday by the country's health ministry.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 169 million, with more than 3.5 million deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all from overseas.

In Japan, the state of emergency over COVID-19 in nine prefectures was extended on Friday by three weeks to June 20.

The Malaysian government on Friday announced a two-week "total lockdown" to halt all economic and social activities from June 1.