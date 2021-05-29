Pandemic Won't Be Over Until 70% Are Vaccinated: WHO to AFP

Pandemic Won't Be Over Until 70% Are Vaccinated: WHO to AFP

May 29, 2021, 7:27 a.m.

The World Health Organization (WHO) director for Europe warned Friday that the COVID-19 pandemic won't be over until at least 70 percent of people are vaccinated.

"The pandemic will be over once we reach 70 percent minimum coverage in vaccination," WHO Europe director Hans Kluge told AFP, deploring that the rate of vaccinations in Europe was still "too slow."

India on Friday reported 186,364 new cases, the lowest daily tally in over one and a half months.

India has recorded 186,364 new coronavirus cases and 3,660 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The country's overall caseload has spiraled to over 27.56 million, with total fatalities rising to 318,895, according to data released on Friday by the country's health ministry.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 169 million, with more than 3.5 million deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

The Chinese mainland recorded seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all from overseas.

In Japan, the state of emergency over COVID-19 in nine prefectures was extended on Friday by three weeks to June 20.

The Malaysian government on Friday announced a two-week "total lockdown" to halt all economic and social activities from June 1.

Agencies

NEB To Decide On Exams After Assessing Situation
May 29, 2021
Achieving Targeted Economic Growth Rate Is Challenging: Finance Minister
May 29, 2021
Doctors p Predict Multiple Covid Waves But Herd Immunity Will Reduce Impact
May 29, 2021
Biden Unveils $6 Trillion Budget Plan
May 29, 2021
Malaysia To Enter Full Lockdown In June
May 29, 2021

More on Health

Doctors p Predict Multiple Covid Waves But Herd Immunity Will Reduce Impact By Agencies 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
NAC A330 To Bring A Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine On Monday By Agencies 12 hours, 35 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2324 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 28 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6855 New Cases, 9841 Recoveries And 96 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 16 hours, 35 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 2367 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 15 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 6731 New Cases7226 Recoveries And 106 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 16 hours ago

The Latest

UN Peacekeeping Helps Nurture Peace: UN Secretary-General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2021
Thailand Handed Over Forty-six Oxygen Concentrators To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 29, 2021
NEB To Decide On Exams After Assessing Situation By Agencies May 29, 2021
Achieving Targeted Economic Growth Rate Is Challenging: Finance Minister By Agencies May 29, 2021
Biden Unveils $6 Trillion Budget Plan By Agencies May 29, 2021
Malaysia To Enter Full Lockdown In June By Agencies May 29, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75