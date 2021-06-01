Nepal Has Received COVID-19 Vaccines From China

Nepal Has Received COVID-19 Vaccines From China

June 1, 2021, 6:08 p.m.

As conveyed by Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, during the telephone conversation with President Bidya Devi Bhandari on May 26, 2021, a consignment of 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Kathmandu.

The vaccine and a similar number of syringes were airlifted from Beijing to Kathmandu by a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines Corporation this afternoon. The vaccines have been duly received by the officials of the Ministry of Health and Population, Government of Nepal.

The remaining two hundred thousand doses of the vaccine are being provided to Nepal by the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

China vaccine.jpg

Accordingly, 50,400 doses of the vaccine and syringes have been handed over to the officials of the Ministry of Health and Population this morning, and another batch of 50,400 vaccines and syringes is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu this evening. The consignment of the remaining 99,200 vaccines and syringes will arrive in Kathmandu tomorrow.

The Government of Nepal sincerely appreciates and thanks to the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China for providing life-saving vaccines at this trying time.

Nepal received 850,400 COVID-19 vaccines along with syringes provided by China under grant assistance today. The consignments were handed over to the officials of #mohpnep at TIA. We thank the Government of China for the support.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1558 COVID-19 Cases
Jun 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5285 New Cases, 6898 Recoveries And 68 Deaths
Jun 01, 2021
CG Communications Launches Internet Service In Kathmandu
Jun 01, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Transports Vero Cell Vaccines For Free Of Cost
Jun 01, 2021
China Handed Over Various Medical Equipment Including 40 Portable Ventilators
Jun 01, 2021

More on National

China Handed Over Various Medical Equipment Including 40 Portable Ventilators By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 49 minutes ago
First Batch Of Chinese Vaccine Arrives From Tibet Autonomous Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Israeli Ambassador To Nepal Hanan Goder Visited B.P. Koirala Museum By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Despite Very Good Bilateral Relations Between Nepal And Israel Nepal Has Been Voting Against Israel In Almost All Political Issues: Ambassador Goder By Agencies 1 day, 14 hours ago
Nepal Received 800 Cylinders With Oxyzen,200 ICU Beds And 45 Ventilators From China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
Airlift Lands in Kathmandu With Emergency Medical Support By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 14 hours ago

The Latest

India Reports 127,510 New COVID-19 Infections, 2,795 Deaths By REUTERS Jun 01, 2021
Former Coordinator Of Bibeksheel Sajha Ujwal Thapa Dies By Agencies Jun 01, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1558 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 5285 New Cases, 6898 Recoveries And 68 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
CG Communications Launches Internet Service In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
Himalaya Airlines Transports Vero Cell Vaccines For Free Of Cost By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75