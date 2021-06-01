Nepal Has Received COVID-19 Vaccines From China

As conveyed by Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, during the telephone conversation with President Bidya Devi Bhandari on May 26, 2021, a consignment of 800,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Kathmandu.

The vaccine and a similar number of syringes were airlifted from Beijing to Kathmandu by a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines Corporation this afternoon. The vaccines have been duly received by the officials of the Ministry of Health and Population, Government of Nepal.

The remaining two hundred thousand doses of the vaccine are being provided to Nepal by the Government of the Tibet Autonomous Region of China.

Accordingly, 50,400 doses of the vaccine and syringes have been handed over to the officials of the Ministry of Health and Population this morning, and another batch of 50,400 vaccines and syringes is scheduled to arrive in Kathmandu this evening. The consignment of the remaining 99,200 vaccines and syringes will arrive in Kathmandu tomorrow.

The Government of Nepal sincerely appreciates and thanks to the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Tibet Autonomous Region of China for providing life-saving vaccines at this trying time.

