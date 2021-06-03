The Government Of Japan Supports Nepal To Tackle The COVID-19 Pandemic

These equipped ambulances will serve as mobile hospitals to manage emergency care. Of course, Japan is working hard for the provision of vaccines as well.

June 3, 2021, 4:19 p.m.

Long-awaited oxygen generators have finally arrived. I am pleased to hand over 160 Oxygen Generators from the People of Japan to 58 hospitals in Nepal. These high-tech equipments can “generate” concentrated oxygen without oxygen cylinders, so hospitals can supply oxygen to patients immediately. Although they are not ventilators in ICUs, according to medical experts, they are quite useful for the certain level COVID-19 patients.

The Government of Japan supports Nepal to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic by providing medical equipment under the Japanese Grant Aid. So far, 25 blood gas analyzers and 25 portable ultrasound image diagnostic systems have been installed and used at many hospitals across the country. What is more, Japan will provide 6 Made-in-Japan Ambulances in October to mitigate the shortage of ambulances in this pandemic.

These equipped ambulances will serve as mobile hospitals to manage an emergency care. Of course, Japan is working hard for the provision of vaccine as well. Just yesterday June 2, 2021, Japan co-hosted the COVAX AMC Summit with Gavi to secure the necessary COVID-19 vaccinations for all, including Napali friends.

Prime Minister Suga and Foreign Minister Motegi attended the summit and pledged 800 million USD for further assistance, which would be 1,000 million USD in total, together with the previous pledged 200 million USD and it is presumably the second biggest commitment to COVAX facility as a single country only after the USA. I hope that Japan’s endeavors will help to save lives of many Nepali people who are suffering from COVID-19, as well as help to ease the difficulties of medical professionals who work around-a-clock under difficult condition.

KIKUTA Yutaka is the ambassador of Japan to Nepal. Excerpt of his statement issued upon the handing over medical equipments to Nepal hospitals on June 3.

Japanese Ambassador Mr Kikuta (2).jpg

KIKUTA Yutaka

