FDA Approves Alzheimer's Drug

FDA Approves Alzheimer's Drug

June 8, 2021, 6:58 a.m.

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved a new medication for Alzheimer's disease. Aducanumab is the first new drug for the disease in 18 years.

US company Biogen and Japanese firm Eisai developed the drug. It targets plaques in the brain that researchers believe can affect cognition. Aducanumab is the first medication to tackle the disease process rather than just treating symptoms of dementia.

FDA regulators say clinical trials left them with some uncertainties regarding clinical benefits. They asked Biogen to conduct another trial. That process is expected to take years.

In the meantime, patients will be able to take the drug. More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease.

Agencies

Monsoon Is Likely Before June 13 In Nepal
Jun 08, 2021
India's PM Modi Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All Adults
Jun 08, 2021
China Hopes ASEAN Summit On Myanmar Send Positive Messages
Jun 08, 2021
AstraZeneca Vaccine To Be Provided As Alternative To Covishield
Jun 07, 2021
Chief Justice Unwell, No Hearing At Constitutional Bench Today
Jun 07, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 1115 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3370 New Cases, 6951 Recoveries And 92 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 13 hours, 57 minutes ago
India To Ease Lockdown Rules As Coronavirus Case Numbers Decline By Agencies 1 day ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 1131 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 3024 New Cases, 6636 Recoveries And 99 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
Nepal To Start Vaccination To Citizens Aged Between 60 To 64 Years From Tuesday By Agencies 1 day, 23 hours ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSHI Successful Testing By A Correspondent Jun 08, 2021
Monsoon Is Likely Before June 13 In Nepal By Agencies Jun 08, 2021
India's PM Modi Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccines For All Adults By Agencies Jun 08, 2021
China Hopes ASEAN Summit On Myanmar Send Positive Messages By Agencies Jun 08, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecasting For June 8 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2021
AstraZeneca Vaccine To Be Provided As Alternative To Covishield By Agencies Jun 07, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75