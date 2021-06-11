India Reports 91,702 COVID19 Cases, 1,34,580 Discharges

India Reports 91,702 COVID19 Cases, 1,34,580 Discharges

June 11, 2021, 9:55 a.m.

India reported 91,702 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) over the last 24 hours and 3403 deaths, which have taken the country's infection tally to over 29.27 million, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

India on Thursday reported a record daily rise of 6148 deaths from Covid-19. The country's Covid-19 caseload now stands at 29,274,823 million and the death toll at 363,079, according to the health ministry's dashboard updated at 8am.

The record Covid-19 related deaths on Thursday came after Bihar reconciled its figures and put the total number of fatalities caused by the disease at 9429 after verification.

The active cases of Covid-19 in the country have come down to 1,121,671 after 61 days and the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 27,790,073, the data showed.

Source: The Hindustan Times

Agencies

