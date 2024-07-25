Paris Olympic Will Start On Saturday

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are fast approaching, with the world's finest athletes set to descend upon the French capital later this month. But when do the Olympics start and finish? We take you through the key dates to remember ahead of the biggest spectacle in sport. discovery+ is the streaming home of the Olympic Games, and the only place you can watch every moment of Paris 2024 this summer.

Excitement is building across the world of sport with the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris fast approaching.

The finest athletes in the world will congregate in the French capital to fight for gold, silver and bronze at the end of the month.

In total, there will be 329 medal events played out across 32 sports.

Those include the 28 core Olympic sports, plus four that were proposed by the Paris Organising Committee: breaking, skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing.

Here are the key dates to keep in mind to make sure you don't miss a moment.

WHEN DOES THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES START?

The opening ceremony will be held on Friday, July 26, 2024.

However, the action will get underway two days earlier with the preliminary stages of the football and rugby sevens events commencing on Wednesday, July 24.

The first medals will be handed out on Saturday, July 27.

WHEN DOES THE PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES FINISH?

The Olympics will reach its conclusion on August 11.

There will be several medals still up for grabs that day, before a closing ceremony at the Stade de France officially draws the curtain on the event.