India Records 58419 Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In Over Two Months

India recorded 58,419 new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours 8 am Sunday. This is the lowest spike in new cases in over 2 months. Active cases further dropped to 7.29 lakh. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are three states with more than one lakh active cases currently. With 1,576 new fatalities, the toll is over 3.85 lakh. Maharashtra accounted for 689 of the new deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala also reported more than 100 deaths.

With states unlocking across the country and the Delta variant still around, health experts and Health Ministry are stressing on the need to re-open with a robust vaccination strategy and covid appropriate behaviour. Any laxity could see India entering a third covid wave in 3 to 4 months.

On the vaccine front, over 13 crore doses will be made available to the states in July. Centre will exclusively procure and distribute vaccines to the states free of cost to administer them to everyone above 18 years.

Source: The Indian Express