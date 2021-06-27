India Reports 48698 New Covid-19 Cases

India reports 48,698 new Covid-19 cases, 1183 deaths; Delta plus variant of coronavirus found in 48 samples in 10 states, Delta now in 174 districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to take stock of the progress of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country.

‘If we fight amongst ourselves, then corona will win’: Arvind Kejriwal amid row over oxygen report

The people of Delhi faced a “severe shortage of medical oxygen” during the second wave of Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter on Saturday, issuing an appeal to “get to work” to tackle another round of possible surge in infections.

Kejriwal’s tweet came amid a war of words between the AAP and BJP on the usage of medical oxygen during the second wave in Delhi as laid out in aninterim report of a sub-group of the Supreme Court set up in May to carry out an audit of supply, distribution and supply of oxygen in Delhi.

“If your fight over oxygen is over, then can we get to work? Let’s make such a system together that no one suffers due to lack of oxygen in the third wave. In the second wave, people faced a severe shortage of medical oxygen. Now this should not happen in the third wave. If we fight amongst ourselves, then Corona will win. If we fight together, the country will win,” Kejriwal tweeted. Read more.

