India Reports 48698 New Covid-19 Cases

India Reports 48698 New Covid-19 Cases

June 27, 2021, 8:04 a.m.

India reports 48,698 new Covid-19 cases, 1183 deaths; Delta plus variant of coronavirus found in 48 samples in 10 states, Delta now in 174 districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting to take stock of the progress of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive in the country.

‘If we fight amongst ourselves, then corona will win’: Arvind Kejriwal amid row over oxygen report

The people of Delhi faced a “severe shortage of medical oxygen” during the second wave of Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter on Saturday, issuing an appeal to “get to work” to tackle another round of possible surge in infections.

Kejriwal’s tweet came amid a war of words between the AAP and BJP on the usage of medical oxygen during the second wave in Delhi as laid out in aninterim report of a sub-group of the Supreme Court set up in May to carry out an audit of supply, distribution and supply of oxygen in Delhi.

“If your fight over oxygen is over, then can we get to work? Let’s make such a system together that no one suffers due to lack of oxygen in the third wave. In the second wave, people faced a severe shortage of medical oxygen. Now this should not happen in the third wave. If we fight amongst ourselves, then Corona will win. If we fight together, the country will win,” Kejriwal tweeted. Read more.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

Delta The ‘Most Transmissible’ Of Variants, Spreading Rapidly Among Unvaccinated Populations: WHO Chief
Jun 27, 2021
Indonesia's Daily COVID Tally Hits All-time High
Jun 27, 2021
Italy Set New Record Of 31 Games Unbeaten Beating Austria 2-1 European Championship
Jun 27, 2021
Public Transport Will Likely To Resume In Kathmandu Valley From June 28
Jun 26, 2021
India Records 51667 New Coronavirus Cases, Nine Cases Of Delta Plus Variant
Jun 26, 2021

More on India

India Records 51667 New Coronavirus Cases, Nine Cases Of Delta Plus Variant By Agencies 1 day ago
India’s Priority Remains Utilising Jabs For Own Vaccination Drive: MEA By Agencies 2 days ago
After A Week, Maharashtra Reports More Than 10,000 Fresh Cases In A Day By Agencies 3 days ago
India Categorizes Delta Plus Strain Of Virus As ‘Variant Of Concern’ By Agencies 4 days ago
India Administer 82.7 Lakh Jabbed In One Day By Agencies 5 days ago
International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga A Ray Of Hope In India’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic: PM Modi By Agencies 6 days ago

The Latest

Delta The ‘Most Transmissible’ Of Variants, Spreading Rapidly Among Unvaccinated Populations: WHO Chief By Agencies Jun 27, 2021
Indonesia's Daily COVID Tally Hits All-time High By Agencies Jun 27, 2021
Italy Set New Record Of 31 Games Unbeaten Beating Austria 2-1 European Championship By Agencies Jun 27, 2021
Weather Analysis And Forecasting Division June 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 27, 2021
Epochs Of History By Hemang Dixit Jun 26, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 249 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 26, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75