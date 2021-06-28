India Reports 50,040 Coronavirus Cases, Concerned About Delta Plus Virus

India, in the last 24 hours, reported 50,040 new Covid-19 cases, according to data from the Union Health Ministry — a rise from its spike of 48,698 new cases a day ago. Kerala reported 12,118 new cases, while Maharashtra recorded 9,812.

As many as 1,258 new fatalities were also recorded in the same duration. The number of active Covid-19 cases in India has declined to 5,95,565 or 2.03% of the total cases. As many as 2,91,93,085 patients have been cured of Covid-19 till now, with 64,818 of them being discharged in the last 24 hours alone.

Delta Plus variant of coronavirus, which several experts say is more infectious, needs to be addressed with vaccination and safety measures such as wearing face masks, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic has said. “Vaccination plus masks, because just a vaccine is not enough with ‘Delta.’ We need to make an effort over a short period of time, otherwise there would be a lockdown,” Vujnovic said on the live YouTube show, according to news agency ANI.