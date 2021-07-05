India recorded 43,071 new coronavirus cases and 955 deaths in the last 24 hours, ending 8 AM on Sunday. Of the new cases, 12,456 were recorded in Kerala. Active cases dropped to 4.85 lakh.

After administering over 1.6 lakh coronavirus vaccines on Saturday, the Delhi government said that the National Capital was left with only two days worth of vaccine stock. There are 2,68,000 doses of Covaxin left, while 2,10,000 doses of Covishield are left, according to the latest government bulletin.

Meanwhile in Maharashtra, more than seven lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, highest in a single day so far, were administered on Saturday, a senior official told PTI. We surpassed our previous best performance… as of 7 PM we had administered 7,85,311 doses, the highest-ever figure for the state,” said health secretary Pradeep Vyas.

In other news, Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine was found to be 77.8 per cent effective against symptomatic Covid-19, the company announced as it concluded phase 3 clinical trials of the jab. The vaccine is also 65.2 per cent effective against the Delta variant and 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the company claimed.

The Delhi government has allowed the reopening of stadium and sports complexes without spectators from Monday, an order issued by the DDMA said on Sunday.There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour while opening the stadia and sports complexes, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

Source: The Indian Express