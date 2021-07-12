India Records 41,506 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours, Recovery Rate At 97.2%

July 12, 2021, 8:11 a.m.

India reported 41,506 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 895 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry.

The country’s cumulative caseload declined to 4,54,118, of which total recoveries were at 2,99,75,064 across the country. Active cases constitute 1.48 per cent of the total caseload.

Among all the states, Kerala reported the highest Covid-19 cases at 14,087, followed by Maharashtra with 8,296 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 2,925 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,913 cases and Assam with 2,391 cases.

These five states accounted for 73.76 per cent of the daily new cases reported on Sunday, with Kerala alone responsible for 33.94 per cent of the fresh infections.

On Sunday, 895 Covid-related fatalities were recorded, lower than the 1,206 deaths reported on Saturday.

Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (494), followed by Kerala with 109 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India conducted 18,43,500 tests during the previous day, aggregating to 43.09 crore tests so far, according to the Health Ministry data.

Around 37,23,367 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered on Saturday under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, bringing the total tally of doses administered to 37,60,32,586.

