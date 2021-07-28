NEB To Publish SEE Results On August 9

National Examination Board (NEB) is all set to make public the result of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) by August 9.

Rudra Adhikari, the exam controller of the NEB, Office of the Examination Controller Office (Grade 10), informed that works related to publishing the results of the SEE which was based on internal evaluation were going on at a great speed.

He said computer entry of the results send from different districts has been over and verifying of the score was going on at the moment. "If no technic hatches crop up, we will finish verifying work by this Friday and will be able to make public the results the following week," he said.

Some 597 thousand students had filled the examination forms for the SEE 2077 BS.

As the SEE scheduled by NEB for May 27 could not be held owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a meeting of the Council of Ministers held on June 10 had decided to base the SEE result on internal evaluation, that is, evaluation from the concerned school.