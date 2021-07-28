NEB To Publish SEE Results On August 9

NEB To Publish SEE Results On August 9

July 28, 2021, 9:03 p.m.

National Examination Board (NEB) is all set to make public the result of the Secondary Education Examination (SEE) by August 9.

Rudra Adhikari, the exam controller of the NEB, Office of the Examination Controller Office (Grade 10), informed that works related to publishing the results of the SEE which was based on internal evaluation were going on at a great speed.

He said computer entry of the results send from different districts has been over and verifying of the score was going on at the moment. "If no technic hatches crop up, we will finish verifying work by this Friday and will be able to make public the results the following week," he said.

Some 597 thousand students had filled the examination forms for the SEE 2077 BS.

As the SEE scheduled by NEB for May 27 could not be held owing to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, a meeting of the Council of Ministers held on June 10 had decided to base the SEE result on internal evaluation, that is, evaluation from the concerned school.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast For July 29 Across Nepal
Jul 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 859 COVID-19 Cases
Jul 28, 2021
More Private-sector Investment In The Annapurna Conservation Area
Jul 28, 2021
EPF Invests Rs.12 Billion To Tamakosi Fifth Hydropower Project
Jul 28, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 2634 New Cases,1993 Recoveries And 33 Deaths
Jul 28, 2021

More on National

PM Deuba Received A Telephone Call from US Secretary Of State By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 19 hours ago
Kathmandu DAO Lifts All Restrictions, Allowing Long Route Buses To Operate By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 22 hours ago
Ambassador Kikuta Shares The Views With Prime Minister Deuba For Strengthening The Bilateral Relationship Between Nepal And Japan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 19 hours ago
Japanese Ambassador Kikuta Congratulates Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
49 Nepalese students receive Erasmus+ scholarships to study in Europe By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s Newly-Appointed PM Deuba By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Weather Forecast For July 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 859 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2021
More Private-sector Investment In The Annapurna Conservation Area By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2021
EPF Invests Rs.12 Billion To Tamakosi Fifth Hydropower Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 28, 2021
NTA Approves Trial For 5G Service By Agencies Jul 28, 2021
Chinese Premier Li Congratulates Prime Minister Deuba By Agencies Jul 28, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75