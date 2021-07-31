Delta Variant As Contagious As Chickenpox, May Cause More Severe Infection: Report

Delta Variant As Contagious As Chickenpox, May Cause More Severe Infection: Report

July 31, 2021, 8:54 p.m.

An internal report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed that the Delta variant may cause more severe illness than other variants and spread as easily as chickenpox.

According to The Washington Post, which first published the report, the document is an internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) slide presentation. The document outlines that the Delta variant, first identified in India, might spread from vaccinated people at the same rate as unvaccinated people.

According to the document, the variant is more transmutable than the viruses that cause MERS, SARS, Ebola, the common cold, the seasonal flu and smallpox, and it is as contagious as chickenpox. It might also cause more severe disease, the document outlines.

Infection with the Delta variant produces virus amounts in the airways that are tenfold higher than what is seen in people infected with the Alpha variant, which is also highly contagious, the document noted.

The release of the document comes after the CDC reverse for people who are vaccinated. The CDC had on May 13 announced that those who are vaccinated need not wear a mask indoors or outdoors. The new guidelines suggest that people, even if fully vaccinated, need to wear a mask indoors in communities with substantial virus spread.

Source: India Today

Agencies

Finance Minister And Chinese Ambassador Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interests
Jul 31, 2021
Jamaican Runners Dominate Women's 100-Meter
Jul 31, 2021
First Dose Of Vero Cell Vaccine And J & J Vaccine Administer In Lalitpur District
Jul 30, 2021
India Records 44,230 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Caseload Increases By 1,315
Jul 30, 2021
Tokyo Olympics Updates
Jul 30, 2021

More on International

COVID Death Toll Up 21% From A Week Ago: WHO By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
England To Lift COVID Restrictions As Cases Rise By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago
APEC Agrees On Fair Vaccine Access By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Flood Killed More Than 120, Hundreds Missing In Western Europe By Agencies 2 weeks ago
EU Unveils Ambitious Climate Plan To Reduce Green House Gas By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
US Warns China Over Maritime Threats By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago

The Latest

Public Open Spaces – Indispensable To Improved Emergency Preparedness And Effective Coordinated Response By Dr. Suman Kr. Karna and Bimal Khatiwada Jul 31, 2021
Weather Forecast For August 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2021
Finance Minister And Chinese Ambassador Discuss Issues Of Mutual Interests By Agencies Jul 31, 2021
Jamaican Runners Dominate Women's 100-Meter By Agencies Jul 31, 2021
US Troops Withdrawal From Afghanistan And Implication To South Asia By Binoj Basnyat Jul 31, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Logs 775 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 31, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75