Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Time And Significance

Aug. 29, 2021, 10:37 p.m.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 is a Hindu festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna. According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Krishna is the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu, one of the Trimurti deities of Hinduism. Krishna Janmashtami 2021 will be celebrated on Monday, August 30. The day is also known as Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Sri Krishnashtami and Srikrishna Jayanti in various parts of India. Krishna Janmashtami falls on the 8th day of Krishna Paksha, according to the Hindu calendar.

The puja timings for the day may differ by a few minutes from one city to another. However, all cities will celebrate the festival of Dahi Handi on the next day of Krishna Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami 2021 Significance

Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated by Krishna worshippers with love and joy. The puja happens around midnight as Krishna is supposed to have been born at that time. The day is marked by fasting rituals and reading or listening to the Bhagavad Gita. Temples are adorned with flowers and garlands. The Dahi Handi festival adds fun and fervour to the event. In this festival, human pyramids are made to get hold of a dahi handi (clay pot of curd).

