India Officially Talks To Taliban, Discusses Safe Evacuation, Terrorism

Taliban March On Kabul Airport After US Troops Leave Afghanistan

Aug. 31, 2021, 11:34 p.m.

Indian envoy to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai at the Indian Embassy in Doha reports The Indian Express.

In the first official contact with Taliban, the Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai at the Indian Embassy in Doha on Tuesday.

A statement by the MEA said, “Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side.”

It said that the discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities who wish to visit India, also came up.

Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner, it said.

The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul's international airport on just before dawn on Tuesday, hours after the final US troop withdrawal that ended America's longest war.

Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents.

In a show of control, turbaned Taliban leaders were flanked by the group's elite Badri unit as they walked across the tarmac.

The commandos in camouflage uniforms proudly posed for photos.

"Afghanistan is finally free," Hekmatullah Wasiq, a top Taliban official, told The Associated Press on the tarmac.

"The military and civilian side (of the airport) are with us and in control. Hopefully, we will be announcing our cabinet. Everything is peaceful. Everything is safe."

612de54fce17f.jpg

Agencies

Sri Lankan Airlines Started Colombo - Kathmandu Direct Flight
Aug 31, 2021
UNSC Urges Taliban To Ensure Citizens Safe Passage
Aug 31, 2021
US Announces Completion Of Withdrawal
Aug 31, 2021
Multiple Rockets Fired Near Kabul Airport
Aug 30, 2021
Explosion Heard Near Kabul Airport; US Airstrike Targets Suicide Bombers -
Aug 29, 2021

More on International

UNSC Urges Taliban To Ensure Citizens Safe Passage By Agencies 8 hours, 15 minutes ago
US Announces Completion Of Withdrawal By Agencies 8 hours, 21 minutes ago
Multiple Rockets Fired Near Kabul Airport By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Explosion Heard Near Kabul Airport; US Airstrike Targets Suicide Bombers - By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
Biden Says China Still Withholding ‘Critical’ Info On COVID-19 Origins By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago
Taliban Largely Seal Off Kabul Airport By Agencies 3 days, 7 hours ago

The Latest

Weather Analysis For September 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2021
Nepal And Germany Discusses Energy Sector Support In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2021
The Life Of Iraq's Yazidi Community By Maryam Sryoka Aug 31, 2021
Republic Of Korea Supports $604,500 Worth Of Oxygen Concentrator To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2021
NIBL Opens Its 87th Branch At Sindhuli Madi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2021
Qatar Airways Will Soon Roll Out Exclusive FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Packages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 31, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 01, July 16, 2021 (Shrawan 1, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 20, July 2, 2021 (Asadh 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75