Nepali Women Celebrated Teej Festival With Colorful Gathering

Sept. 9, 2021, 9:36 p.m.

Despite certain restrictions imposed by the government and warning of health experts, Nepalese women celebrated Haritalika Teej, the biggest fasting festival of women in Hindu tradition, is being celebrated Thursday, on colorful and high notes.

Although Pashupaatinath Temple was closed, hundreds of women visited the temple and worshiped from outside. Women celebrated with dancing to melodious songs, in the on a grand note on Wednesday.

Unlike last year, women celebrated the festival defying the order and suggestions by the health ministry. Although overwhelming women wore the mask, the atmosphere was risky for infections.

teej.jpg

