Indian PM Modi In US To Address UNGA Summit And To Attend High Level Meeting In Washington

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his engagements in the US on Thursday by meeting with leading American CEOs from five different key sectors and highlighted the economic opportunities in India.

According to PTI, Prime Minister Modi held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone in Washington.

Two of them are Indian-Americans - Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. Three others are Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

Ahead of his meeting with the business leaders, Modi had said he would interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India.

Source: The Indian Express