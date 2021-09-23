Indian PM Modi In US To Address UNGA Summit And To Attend High Level Meeting In Washington

Indian PM Modi In US To Address UNGA Summit And To Attend High Level Meeting In Washington

Sept. 23, 2021, 9:12 p.m.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Vice President Kamala Harris today. The Prime minister will then also have two bilateral meetings with his Australian and Japanese counterparts — Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kickstarted his engagements in the US on Thursday by meeting with leading American CEOs from five different key sectors.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Vice President Kamala Harris today. This would be their first-ever in-person meeting. The Prime minister will then also have two bilateral meetings with his Australian and Japanese counterparts — Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his engagements in the US on Thursday by meeting with leading American CEOs from five different key sectors and highlighted the economic opportunities in India.

According to PTI, Prime Minister Modi held one-on-one meetings with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone in Washington.

Two of them are Indian-Americans - Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. Three others are Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

Ahead of his meeting with the business leaders, Modi had said he would interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

Import Of Chinese Made Vehicles From Rasuwagadhi Border Increases
Sep 23, 2021
Nepal’s Remittance Inflow Decline By 18.1 Percent
Sep 23, 2021
UNSC To Press Taliban On Women's Rights
Sep 23, 2021
Foreign Minister Khadka Leading Nepali Delegation To UNGA 76th Session
Sep 22, 2021
UK Approves Covishield For Travel
Sep 22, 2021

More on India

UK Approves Covishield For Travel By Agencies 1 day, 3 hours ago
UK Government’s Decision To Not Recognise Covishield Is Discriminatory Policy: India By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
India Concerned About Implications Of Changes In Afghanistan: Foreign Secretary Shringla By Agencies 3 days, 2 hours ago
India Vaccinated Record 2,50,10,390 jabs in 1 Day On PM Modi’s Birthday By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
India Records 47,092 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest In Two Months By Agencies 2 weeks, 6 days ago
India Reports 41,965 New Coronavirus Cases, 460 Deaths By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago

The Latest

Young Children Diets Show No Improvement In Last Decade: UNICEF By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Bhagiram Ingnam Wins Madan Puraskar, Bhairab Bahadur Thapa Wins Jagdamba Shree 2077 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Import Of Chinese Made Vehicles From Rasuwagadhi Border Increases By Agencies Sep 23, 2021
U.S. Congratulated Dr. Narayan Khadka For His Appointment As Foreign Minister O f Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Foreign Secretary Paudyal Addresses10th Ministerial Conference of the Community of Democracies By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 23, 2021
Nepal’s Remittance Inflow Decline By 18.1 Percent By Agencies Sep 23, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75