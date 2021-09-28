Nepal Red Cross Society Provides Health Ministry With 100 Thousand Doses Of Vero Cell

Nepal Red Cross Society Provides Health Ministry With 100 Thousand Doses Of Vero Cell

Sept. 28, 2021, 9:52 p.m.

The Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) has handed over 100 thousand doses of Vero Cell vaccines to the Ministry of Health and Population today.

The office-bearers of the NRCS provided the essential vaccine against the COVID-19 to Minister of State for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha at his office in Singha Durbar, Kathmandu.

State Minister Shrestha extended his sincere thankfulness to the NRCS for being a part of the national vaccination campaign and contributing to the vaccine against coronavirus infection.

Extending his gratitude to the humanitarian agency for its continuous support in its COVID-19 control efforts, Shrestha urged the NRCS to support the government’s aim to vaccinate all eligible citizens against COVID-19 by coming April.

On the occasion, General-Secretary at the NRCS Pitambar Aryal and Executive Director Umesh Dhakal said that those vaccines were given by the Red Cross Society of China to NRCS for free of cost.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has been lobbying with the vaccine-producing countries such as the USA, China and the UK for vaccines under the COVAX facility, they said.

The 100 thousand doses of Vero Cell vaccines will be prioritized for the frontline health workers, said General-Secretary Aryal.

NRCS has been providing essential medical supplies to the public health facilities for COVID-19 response such as oxygen concentrator, ventilator, thermal gun, PPEs, sanitizers, gloves and surgical masks among others.

According to the Ministry, 30 per cent of the total population (6,609,233) has received the first dose of vaccines against COVID-19 while 28 per cent (6,036,401) is fully vaccinated.

Similarly, target groups in Rukum Purba, Manang and Mustang districts have already been fully vaccinated, shared the Ministry.

Source: RSS

Agencies

No Afghan Speech At UN General Assembly
Sep 28, 2021
Buddha Air’S Flights Make Emergency Landings
Sep 27, 2021
Cyclone Gulab Will Likely To Bring Partial Effect in Nepal:
Sep 27, 2021
Social Democrats Win Tight German Election
Sep 27, 2021
Bharat Bandh On September 27, Support Grows For Farmers’ Strike
Sep 26, 2021

More on Health

Kathmandu Valley Logs 383 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 904 New Cases, 1318 Recoveries And 12 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 12 hours, 43 minutes ago
Kathmandu Valley Reports 394 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 975 New Cases, 1262 Recoveries And 7 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 13 hours ago
Kathmandu Valley Logs 279 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 730 New Cases, 1279 Recoveries And 9 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 12 hours ago

The Latest

PPA Will Not Be Signed Without Market Study: Minister Bhusal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2021
Foreign Minister Dr. Khadka Expressed Concerns About The Situation In Afghanistan By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2021
Weather Forecast For September 29 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 28, 2021
No Afghan Speech At UN General Assembly By Agencies Sep 28, 2021
Dudh-Kosi Power Project And Kosi Treaty By Dr. A.B. Thapa Sep 27, 2021
Nepal And India Agree To Further Strengthen Existing Cooperation Between The Two Countries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 27, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 03, Aug. 20, 2021 (Bhadra 04, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 02, Aug. 06, 2021 (Shrawan 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75