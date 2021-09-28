Nepal Red Cross Society Provides Health Ministry With 100 Thousand Doses Of Vero Cell

The Nepal Red Cross Society (NRCS) has handed over 100 thousand doses of Vero Cell vaccines to the Ministry of Health and Population today.

The office-bearers of the NRCS provided the essential vaccine against the COVID-19 to Minister of State for Health and Population Umesh Shrestha at his office in Singha Durbar, Kathmandu.

State Minister Shrestha extended his sincere thankfulness to the NRCS for being a part of the national vaccination campaign and contributing to the vaccine against coronavirus infection.

Extending his gratitude to the humanitarian agency for its continuous support in its COVID-19 control efforts, Shrestha urged the NRCS to support the government’s aim to vaccinate all eligible citizens against COVID-19 by coming April.

On the occasion, General-Secretary at the NRCS Pitambar Aryal and Executive Director Umesh Dhakal said that those vaccines were given by the Red Cross Society of China to NRCS for free of cost.

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has been lobbying with the vaccine-producing countries such as the USA, China and the UK for vaccines under the COVAX facility, they said.

The 100 thousand doses of Vero Cell vaccines will be prioritized for the frontline health workers, said General-Secretary Aryal.

NRCS has been providing essential medical supplies to the public health facilities for COVID-19 response such as oxygen concentrator, ventilator, thermal gun, PPEs, sanitizers, gloves and surgical masks among others.

According to the Ministry, 30 per cent of the total population (6,609,233) has received the first dose of vaccines against COVID-19 while 28 per cent (6,036,401) is fully vaccinated.

Similarly, target groups in Rukum Purba, Manang and Mustang districts have already been fully vaccinated, shared the Ministry.

Source: RSS