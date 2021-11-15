Nepal Rastra Bank Issues New Directive On Interest Rate

Nepal Rastra Bank Issues New Directive On Interest Rate

Nov. 15, 2021, 10:32 p.m.

With the liquidity crunch in the financial institutions, the Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) on Sunday issued a fresh directive to the bank and financial institutions (BFIs) by amending to the Integrated Directive, 2077 BS.

The central bank said that the directive issued on October 20 was further revised and made systematic in regard to the interest rate.

Prior to this, the BFIs were allowed to change maximum of 10 per cent in the interest rate of the bank deposit as compared to the rate released in the previous month.

As per recent update, the BFIs can only change maximum of 10 per cent in the interest rate in average (except for call deposit) by calculating the average and minimum interest rate released in the previous month. If the spread rate was more than the given cap, the other rates should be adjusted by making a basis either to the maximum and minimum interest rate.

Likewise, the NRB has scrapped the provision for BFIs to increase interest rate up to 0.5 per cent points for the deposits except for call deposit and institutional fixed deposit reports RSS.

Agencies

Defense Minister Dr Rijal Directs Officials For Collaboration And Cooperation In National Pride Projects
Nov 15, 2021
Sri Lanka Calls Postponement Of December BIMSTEC Summit
Nov 15, 2021
NBA Continues Protest Despite Call For Talks From CJ Rana
Nov 15, 2021
Xi, Biden To Hold Online Summit Talks
Nov 15, 2021
U.S. Journalist Jailed In Myanmar Freed
Nov 15, 2021

More on Economy

Hongshi Cement Factory Connected With National Grid By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 1 hour ago
Two Libraries Build In Durbar School In Memory Of Late Prabhakar SJB Rana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 5 days ago
SURPLUS ELECTRICTY Bane Or Boon By Keshab Poudel 2 weeks ago
WORLD BANK Service-led Growth By A Correspondent 2 weeks ago
FNCCI Welcomes Reduction In Power Tariff Rates By Agencies 2 weeks, 4 days ago
Nepal And The World Bank Launch $60 million Nurturing Excellence In Higher Education Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

Defense Minister Dr Rijal Directs Officials For Collaboration And Cooperation In National Pride Projects By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
Sri Lanka Calls Postponement Of December BIMSTEC Summit By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
India Funded Project Completed Reconstruction Of 50,000 Houses In Earth Quake Affected Districts Of Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2021
NBA Continues Protest Despite Call For Talks From CJ Rana By Agencies Nov 15, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 16 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 15, 2021
Xi, Biden To Hold Online Summit Talks By Agencies Nov 15, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 04, Sep. 03, 2021 (Bhadra 18, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75