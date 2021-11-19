Indian PM Modi To Repeal Controversial Farm Laws

Indian PM Modi To Repeal Controversial Farm Laws

Nov. 19, 2021, 9:49 p.m.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he has decided to repeal controversial farm laws.

Modi announced the decision in a national TV address on Friday.

He said his government will begin the constitutional process to repeal the three laws.

The laws aimed at deregulating farm produce trade were introduced in September last year.

But farmers strongly protested, saying the legislation forced them to compete with large companies and could lower their earnings by requiring them to sell their crops at cheaper prices.

In January, one protester was killed in a clash with police in the capital, New Delhi.

In October, eight people died in another clash in the neighboring state of Uttar Pradesh.

Modi's surprise decision comes ahead of an assembly election early next year in Uttar Pradesh, one of the country's main farming states.

The results will likely have an impact on the nation's politics.

Local media say the election may have forced the prime minister to make a concession on the laws.

Agencies

No Guarantee India Would Buy Surplus Power: PM Deuba
Nov 18, 2021
Japan To Raise Daily Entry Limit To 5,000
Nov 18, 2021
UN Concerned About ISIL Threat In Afghanistan
Nov 18, 2021
Qatar Airways Sponsoring Nepal’s 'A' Division League Football
Nov 17, 2021
PM Modi's Plane Lands On New Indian Expressway
Nov 17, 2021

More on India

PM Modi's Plane Lands On New Indian Expressway By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Delhi Indefinitely Shuts Schools As Smog Worsens By Agencies 2 days, 2 hours ago
Delhi’s Air Quality Improves Marginally By Agencies 5 days, 2 hours ago
At least 26 Maoists Killed In Encounter In Gadchiroli By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
New Delhi Schools Shut Down For A Week As Air Pollution Worsen By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 2 hours ago
India Hosts Security Talks On Afghanistan By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

UNICEF Calls For Reimagining A Better Post Pandemic World For Every Child By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
Foreign Minister Dr.Khadka And US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu Discuss Wide Areas of Nepal-US Friendship And Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
Weather Forecast For November 20 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
Kathmandu Valley Reports 120 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 271 New Cases, 369 Recoveries And 5 Deaths By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Nov 19, 2021
NEPAL-INDIA ELECTRICTY From Exchange To Trade By A Correspondent Nov 19, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 05, Sep. 17, 2021 (Ashoj 01, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75