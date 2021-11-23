Liquid democracy is also known as delegated democracy. It is one of the most powerful voting models for collective decision-making in large communities or organizations. It is a hybrid of direct democracy and representative democracy. It allows people to create a truly democratic type of ballot. Voters have the power to vote directly on an issue or to delegate their voting rights to a trusted third party. An important property of liquid democracy is transitivity. This new democracy is based on a new technology called DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organizations) that uses the chain of blocks and smart contracts to automatically distribute decisions among all those involved.

Democracies are fragile and resilient. Liquid democracy is the middle ground between direct and representative democracy. Liquid democracy is true democracy for the 21st century.

Due to the loss of confidence, the repulsion towards a corrupt and distant political class has generated social and economic complications of daily life and the democracy we are practicing is not solving the very problems. This distance between our representatives, their political agenda, their personal interests, and their socialization on certain issues, is totally beyond the control of citizens. When you do not trust any political party anymore, liquid democracy is the solution.

With a very high percentage of abstentions, the last elections showed again the dissatisfaction felt by all those who consider that the voting method is not convenient for them:

We live in a knowledge society. Knowledge is then a fundamental element for citizens to express their vote. This obviousness is true in classical politics, and if possible, it is even more so in liquid democracy. In the latter case, the challenge is greater since the new technologies and the Internet are of general scope but concern a particularly specific population.