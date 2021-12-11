Biden Urges Action Against Authoritarianism

Biden Urges Action Against Authoritarianism

Dec. 11, 2021, 9:05 a.m.

US President Joe Biden says the world needs new "champions" in the struggle against authoritarianism. He made the remark at an online gathering of 100 world leaders for his inaugural Summit for Democracy.

The meeting drew participants from governments and the private sector. Biden told them that they may face different challenges, but they seek a common goal. He said the gathering has demonstrated that the democratic world is everywhere, and that autocracies can never extinguish the ember of liberty.

One of those taking part was Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. She joined the summit from Lithuania, where she fled after challenging President Alexander Lukashenko in an election last year.

People in Belarus have faced crackdowns by government security forces. Tikhanovskaya said democracies should "push back and reclaim the initiative."

Taiwan's Digital Minister warned that democracy has been backsliding during the coronavirus pandemic. Audrey Tang said authoritarian regimes justify human rights violations in the name of public health, but Taiwan is standing firm on the frontlines of the global struggle with authoritarianism.

Biden plans to host an in-person summit next year. He says participants must prove themselves over the coming months. He urged them to build new momentum for preserving human rights.

Leaders from China and Russia were not invited to take part in the summit.

Source: NHK

Agencies

Namrata Shrestha In Top 30 Of Miss World
Dec 11, 2021
India Bids Farewell To CDS Bipin Rawat
Dec 11, 2021
Three Doses Of COVID Vaccine Neutralize Omicron - Pfizer
Dec 09, 2021
Booster Reduces Risk Of COVID Death By 90% Among People 50+
Dec 09, 2021
Nepal Committed To SAARC Vision, Principles: PM Deuba
Dec 08, 2021

More on International

Canberra Joins Diplomatic Boycott Of Beijing Games By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Biden Warns Putin Over Ukraine By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
US Diplomats To Boycott Beijing Winter Games By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Modi, Putin To Meet Today By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Biden, Putin Video Summit To Take Place On Tuesday By Agencies 6 days, 3 hours ago
Omicron Variant: Does It Bring Milder Illness? By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

UPPER TAMAKOSI HYDROPOWER PROJECT A Jewel In The Crown By Keshab Poudel Dec 11, 2021
Nepali Congress Starts Closed-Door Session By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2021
Namrata Shrestha In Top 30 Of Miss World By Agencies Dec 11, 2021
India Bids Farewell To CDS Bipin Rawat By Agencies Dec 11, 2021
Weather Forecast For December 11 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 11, 2021
Nepal Congress’s 14th General Convention Begins By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 10, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 07, Oct. 29, 2021 (Kartik 12, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 06, Oct. 08, 2021 (Ashoj 22, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOIB 584/074-75