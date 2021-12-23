India Should Emerge As Leader In Post-Covid World Order: PM Modi

India Should Emerge As Leader In Post-Covid World Order: PM Modi

Dec. 23, 2021, 8:37 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said that India should emerge as a world leader in the post-COVID new world order.

Addressing the second National Committee meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Delhi, the PM said that we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a time when the whole world is going through the COVID-19 crisis.

“The crisis has taught us all new lessons and shattered the existing structures which will lead to the emergence of a new world order in the post-COVID era. So, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should envisage a pivotal role for India and that it should emerge as a world leader in this post-COVID new world order,” he said.

Agencies

