India Logs On 117,100 Cases, Announced Seven Days Home Quarantine For International Travelers

India’s daily number of cases breached the 1 lakh mark again as the country registered 1,17,100 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, ending at 9 am on Friday. With 30,836 new recoveries, the country’s active caseload is now at 3,71,363. The death toll increased to 4,83,178 after 302 patients succumbed to the deadly infection. The country’s caseload includes 3,007 cases of the Omicron variant.

Out of the total Omicron cases reported so far, 1,199 people have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 876 cases followed by Delhi at 465, Karnataka 333, Rajasthan 291, Kerala 284 and Gujarat 204.

Continuing the upward trend, the national capital is likely to report 17,000 new Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of nearly 17 to 18 per cent on Friday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. “Yesterday, there were 15,000 cases, I expect that there will be 17,000 cases today. The data is being collected right now. And, the positivity rate would be a couple of percentage points more than yesterday, it would be around 17 to 18 per cent,” he said.

The Union Health Ministry, in a notification, on Friday said that all international travellers will need to undergo 7-day mandatory home quarantine on arrival in India, even if they test negative for Covid-19 at the airport. They will then have to undertake an RT-PCR test on the 8th day of arrival in the country.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India surpassed 150-crore mark on Friday. Terming it a “historic achievement”, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said it could be attained only because of the relentless hard work of healthcare workers under the “able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”. When everyone makes efforts together then any goal can be achieved, Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi.

