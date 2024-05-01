Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Possible At One Or Two Places Of Karnali, Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Gandaki

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.