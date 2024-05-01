Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Possible At One Or Two Places Of Karnali, Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Gandaki

May 1, 2024, 8 a.m.

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly cloudy in the hilly areas and mainly fair in rest of the country. Brief rain/ thundershowers is possible at one or two places of hilly regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province, Karnali Province and Sudur Pashchim Province . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly cloudy in the hilly areas of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province and mainly fair in rest of the country . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight.

