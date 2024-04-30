US Secretary Of State Urges Israel, Hamas To Accept Truce

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tried again to bring delegates from Israel and Hamas to the negotiating table. He met with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Blinken told leaders of Gulf nations and the Palestinian Authority that he has seen "measurable progress" in the humanitarian situation in Gaza. However, he said a "more just" solution would be to reach a ceasefire and bring the hostages held by Hamas home.

Blinken wants the Israelis to take concrete steps to protect civilians in Gaza. He wants the leaders of Hamas to accept what he calls an "extraordinarily generous" proposal. Negotiators have not made the terms of Israel's latest truce proposal public, but media reports suggest the Israelis are open to discussing an end to the conflict in exchange for the hostages' release. "The only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is Hamas," Blinken said.

The reports also say Hamas negotiators are in Cairo to meet with mediators from Egypt and Qatar. The reports quote Israeli sources as saying their delegates will head there on Tuesday.

Blinken said US diplomats are not "waiting on a ceasefire" to push for more aid and to protect aid workers.