US Secretary Of State Urges Israel, Hamas To Accept Truce

US Secretary Of State Urges Israel, Hamas To Accept Truce

April 30, 2024, 7:55 a.m.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tried again to bring delegates from Israel and Hamas to the negotiating table. He met with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council on Monday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Blinken told leaders of Gulf nations and the Palestinian Authority that he has seen "measurable progress" in the humanitarian situation in Gaza. However, he said a "more just" solution would be to reach a ceasefire and bring the hostages held by Hamas home.

Blinken wants the Israelis to take concrete steps to protect civilians in Gaza. He wants the leaders of Hamas to accept what he calls an "extraordinarily generous" proposal. Negotiators have not made the terms of Israel's latest truce proposal public, but media reports suggest the Israelis are open to discussing an end to the conflict in exchange for the hostages' release. "The only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is Hamas," Blinken said.

The reports also say Hamas negotiators are in Cairo to meet with mediators from Egypt and Qatar. The reports quote Israeli sources as saying their delegates will head there on Tuesday.

Blinken said US diplomats are not "waiting on a ceasefire" to push for more aid and to protect aid workers.

Agencies

Nepal Investment Summit Concluded
Apr 30, 2024
Nepal Investment Summit: PM Prachanda Promised More Policy Reforms To Ease Business Environment
Apr 29, 2024
Nepal Needs To Make Clear Policies To Boost Foreign Investment: US Ambassador Dean R Thompson
Apr 28, 2024
Nepal Government Dangles 151 Projects In Third Investment Summit
Apr 28, 2024
Russia Targets Ukraine Power Plants, Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries
Apr 28, 2024

More on International

Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 4 hours ago
Russia Targets Ukraine Power Plants, Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries By Agencies 2 days, 3 hours ago
US Secretary Of State Blinken Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi By Agencies 3 days, 3 hours ago
Israel Completes Preparation For Ground Offensive Into Rafah By Agencies 4 days, 4 hours ago
Students, Police Clash On US Campuses Over Gaza By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
Israel Procures Tents To Evacuate Rafah Residents For Ground Offensive By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

NAGDHUNGA TUNNEL BREAKTHROUGH: Significant Milestone By Parmita Shrestha Apr 30, 2024
ADB’s Vice President Yang Reaffirms Support For Private Sector Growth And Climate Initiatives In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024
Japanese Foreign Minister Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko To Visit Nepal Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024
DPM Yadav Pays A Courtesy Call On UN Secretary-General By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024
Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Korea-Nepal Diplomatic Relations By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024
Australian Investment Paves the Way for First Luxury Resort in Nepal's Picturesque Rara Lake Region By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75