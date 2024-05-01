International Labor Day Today: Call For A Decent Work Environment

May 1, 2024, 9:08 a.m.

International Workers' Day/Labor Day is being marked today, celebrated across internationally, including Nepal through various programs.

The 135th International Workers' Day is going to be celebrated today with the slogan 'Decent Work, Respect for Workers: Our Campaign'.

This day is celebrated on May 1 every year as a day to guarantee the professional dignity and respect of workers and establish their rights.

The Constitution of Nepal guarantees the right to employment and the right to labor for all citizens and guarantees the right to social security based on fair wages, facilities and contributions for every worker.

Similarly, there is no discrimination in wages and social security on the basis of gender for equal work, in favor of equality.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that the government will take all necessary steps to protect the rights of the workers. In his message, he said protection of rights of labor and welfare is the main focus of the government.

President Ram Chandra Paudel while extending his wishes on the occasion of the May Day said that domestic production and productivity should be increased by creating an environment for decent labor practices in the country.

He said that the internal labor market should be strengthened for the economic prosperity of the country and the creation of a self-reliant economy.

In his congratulatory message, he said, "For the economic prosperity of the country, it is essential to build a self-reliant and independent economy by increasing domestic production through the development of entrepreneurship." Since the contribution of both entrepreneurs who invest capital and workers who invest labor and skills are equally important for the development of entrepreneurship, production and productivity should be increased by creating a decent labor environment.

President Paudel expressed confidence that observing International Workers' Day would inspire efforts to uphold labor rights, promote self-employment, ensure fair wages, and enhance social security, with a focus on utilizing indigenous products.

