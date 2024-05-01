Netanyahu Vows To Go Ahead With Rafah Offensive With or Without Deal

Netanyahu Vows To Go Ahead With Rafah Offensive With or Without Deal

May 1, 2024, 8:07 a.m.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will press ahead with an offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah with or without a deal.

Netanyahu made the remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with relatives of hostages and bereaved families.

He said, "The idea that we will halt the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question."

The prime minister expressed his determination to "enter Rafah" and "eliminate the Hamas battalions" to "achieve the total victory."

His show of defiance comes as talks are underway over a pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by the Islamic group Hamas. Negotiations are mediated by countries including Egypt.

The Hamas side is reportedly discussing a deal that was proposed in Egypt on Monday. The group has been demanding a complete ceasefire as a condition for the release of hostages.

The Israeli military is gearing up for a ground operation in Rafah. But Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that the country could suspend the plan if it reached a hostage deal with Hamas.

His remark drew a backlash from right-wing members in the government. Observers point out that this prompted Netanyahu's show of defiance.

Qatar-based satellite television Al Jazeera cited a Palestinian political analyst as saying that Netanyahu's latest comments trample all ceasefire talks.

Agencies

Nepal Investment Summit Concluded
Apr 30, 2024
US Secretary Of State Urges Israel, Hamas To Accept Truce
Apr 30, 2024
Nepal Investment Summit: PM Prachanda Promised More Policy Reforms To Ease Business Environment
Apr 29, 2024
Nepal Needs To Make Clear Policies To Boost Foreign Investment: US Ambassador Dean R Thompson
Apr 28, 2024
Nepal Government Dangles 151 Projects In Third Investment Summit
Apr 28, 2024

More on International

US Secretary Of State Urges Israel, Hamas To Accept Truce By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago
Biden, Netanyahu Discuss Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release Talks By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
Russia Targets Ukraine Power Plants, Ukraine Hits Russian Oil Refineries By Agencies 3 days ago
US Secretary Of State Blinken Holds Talks With Chinese President Xi By Agencies 4 days, 1 hour ago
Israel Completes Preparation For Ground Offensive Into Rafah By Agencies 5 days, 1 hour ago
Students, Police Clash On US Campuses Over Gaza By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago

The Latest

International Labor Day Today: Call For A Decent Work Environment By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2024
Korea Is Preparing To Invest In Another Hydropower Project After Completion Of Upper Trishuli I: Youngjin Hong By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2024
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain And Thundershowers Is Possible At One Or Two Places Of Karnali, Koshi, Sudurpaschim And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 01, 2024
NAGDHUNGA TUNNEL BREAKTHROUGH: Significant Milestone By Parmita Shrestha Apr 30, 2024
ADB’s Vice President Yang Reaffirms Support For Private Sector Growth And Climate Initiatives In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024
Japanese Foreign Minister Ms. KAMIKAWA Yoko To Visit Nepal Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75