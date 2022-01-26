Republic Day 2022 : India Celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Amid the ongoing Covid wave, the government has decided to significantly curtail the number of people who will physically attend the Republic Day celebrations this year.

Jan. 26, 2022, 7:33 a.m.

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. A set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police state that those attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Visitors must carry proof of vaccination and must adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. As many as 21 tableaux – the floats of 12 states and nine ministries or government departments – will be part of the Republic Day parade.

Addressing the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday urged the countrymen to follow the precautions suggested by the scientists and experts in the fight against the Covid spread. “In the fight against the Covid pandemic, it has now become a sacred national duty of every citizen to follow the precautions suggested by our scientists and experts. We have to discharge this duty till the crisis is behind us,” he said.

“As the pandemic is still widespread, we must remain alert and not let our guard down. The precautions we have taken till now have to be continued. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing have been essential parts of Covid appropriate behaviour,” the President said.

On the eve of the Republic Day, the Centre on Tuesday announced the list of recipients of the Padma awards. Among other honours, first Chief of Defence Staff late General Bipin Rawat and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh have been awarded the Padma Vibhushan. The Padma Bhushan will be conferred on Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla. In a statement, former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee says he will not accept the Padma Bhushan award.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

India Reports 255,874 Covid-19 Cases
Jan 26, 2022
What Do We Know About Omicron Variant’s ?
Jan 26, 2022
Pfizer And BioNTech Announced A Clinical Trial Of A Vaccine Aim At Omicron
Jan 26, 2022
COVID-19 Emergency Could End This Year: WHO
Jan 25, 2022
Nepal’s Trade Deficit Reaches Rs. 880bn
Jan 25, 2022

More on India

India Reports 255,874 Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
India Records 306,064 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 1 day, 5 hours ago
India Reports 3.37 Lakh New Cases By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
J&K Statehood After Normalcy Returns, Polls After Delimitation Completed: Amit Shah By Agencies 3 days, 5 hours ago
India Reports Over 3.47 Lakh New Covid Cases By Agencies 4 days, 5 hours ago
India Confirms Over 300,000 New Cases Of Covid-19 By Agencies 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

What Do We Know About Omicron Variant’s ? By Agencies Jan 26, 2022
Pfizer And BioNTech Announced A Clinical Trial Of A Vaccine Aim At Omicron By Agencies Jan 26, 2022
Weather Forecast For January 26 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 26, 2022
Nepal Government And JICA Signed A Loan Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 6172 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9432 New Cases 3040 Recoveries And 8 Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 10, Dec.24, 2021 (Poush 09,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 09, Dec.10, 2021 (Mangshir 24,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 08, Nov. 19, 2021 (Mangshir 03, 2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75