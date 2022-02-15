Taliban Facing Disgruntled Citizens In Afghanistan

The Taliban are facing the challenges of food shortages and deteriorating security in Afghanistan that have left many citizens disgruntled about their governing of the country.

The Taliban launched an interim administration after it seized the capital, Kabul, on August 15, 2021.

But no other country has recognized the administration, and the international community is calling on the group to improve human rights in Afghanistan.

The United Nations has appealed for more than 4 billion dollars to provide assistance to Afghanistan. Officials said only nine percent of the money has arrived so far.

In addition to sluggish international assistance, the country's overseas assets remain frozen.

The economy is plunging and people are facing severe food shortages and other humanitarian challenges.

The security situation in Afghanistan is getting worse, with a spate of terror attacks by the Islamic State group's local offshoot.

More than 100 former government officials and soldiers have been killed in the past six months. Most of them are believed to have lost their lives in revenge attacks by Taliban fighters.

Source: NHK