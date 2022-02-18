India Registers 30,757 New Covid-19 Cases, 541 Deaths

India logged 30,757 new Covid-19 cases and 541 deaths on Thursday. The country's recovery rate now stands at 98.03 per cent.

India, on Thursday, reported 30,757 new Covid-19 cases, 0.5% higher than yesterday, as per the data shared by the Union Health Ministry. With this, the country’s cumulative caseload stands at 4,27,54,315.

As many as 541 people lost their lives due to the infection in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, the total fatality count has reached 5,10,413.

India's recovery rate now stands at 98.03 per cent. In the last 24 hours, the active cases declined by 37,322 bringing the total active caseload to 3,32,918.

Top five states which have registered maximum cases are Kerala with 12,223 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 2,748 cases, Karnataka with 1,894 cases, Rajasthan with 1,702 cases and Mizoram with 1,571 cases.

As many as 65.47 per cent of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Kerala alone responsible for 39.74 per cent of the new cases.

A total of 67,538 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 4,19,10,984 across the country.

India has administered a total of 34,75,951 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,74,24,36,288.

