Russia Will Invade Ukraine 'In The Next Several Days': Biden

US President Joe Biden has warned that the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is "very high" and that his "sense is it will happen in the next several days."
Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday that "Every indication we have is they are prepared to go into Ukraine, attack Ukraine."
But he said there is still a "path to diplomacy," suggesting he would continue to seek a diplomatic solution.
