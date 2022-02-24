India Records 15,102 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 1.28 %

India Records 15,102 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate 1.28 %

Feb. 24, 2022, 7:35 a.m.

India logged 15,102 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. The positivity rate now stands at 1.28 per cent.

India reported 15,102 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. As of now, the daily positivity rate stands at 1.28 per cent.

As many as 278 people lost their lives due to the infection in the country in the last 24 hours. With this, the total fatality count has reached 5,12,622.Currently, the active caseload in the country is at 1,64,522.

Meanwhile, India's recovery rate stands at 98.42 per cent. A total of 31,377 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 4,21,89,887 across the country.

India has administered 176. 19 crore doses of vaccines, till now.

Agencies

