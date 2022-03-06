Zelenskyy Calls Biden Over Security And Aid

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” to US senators on Saturday to send more planes to help the country battle Moscow invasion.

In Ukraine, what looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate residents from Mariupol and Volnovakha quickly fell apart Saturday as Ukrainian officials said shelling had halted the work.

Vladimir Putin said Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict.” Meanwhile, the US and the UK have issued travel advisories and recommended their citizens to leave Russia.

Russian troops are headed towards the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant, about 100 kilometres south of Kyiv, the General staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on March 5.