Zelenskyy Calls Biden Over Security And Aid

Zelenskyy Calls Biden Over Security And Aid

March 6, 2022, 8:25 a.m.

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered day 11, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate plea” to US senators on Saturday to send more planes to help the country battle Moscow invasion.

In Ukraine, what looked like a breakthrough cease-fire to evacuate residents from Mariupol and Volnovakha quickly fell apart Saturday as Ukrainian officials said shelling had halted the work.

Vladimir Putin said Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict.” Meanwhile, the US and the UK have issued travel advisories and recommended their citizens to leave Russia.

Russian troops are headed towards the Kaniv Hydroelectric Power Plant, about 100 kilometres south of Kyiv, the General staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on March 5.

Agencies

Israeli PM Bennett Concludes Meeting With Putin, Speaks With Zelensky
Mar 06, 2022
India Logs 5,921 New Covid-19 Cases, 289 Deaths
Mar 06, 2022
Nepali Industry Can Substitute Foreign Imports: Senior Vice President Chandra Dhakal
Mar 06, 2022
Ukraine Postpones Mariupol Evacuation
Mar 06, 2022
North Korea Says It Conducted Test For 'Reconnaissance Satellite' again
Mar 06, 2022

More on International

Israeli PM Bennett Concludes Meeting With Putin, Speaks With Zelensky By Agencies 31 minutes ago
Ukraine Postpones Mariupol Evacuation By Agencies 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
North Korea Says It Conducted Test For 'Reconnaissance Satellite' again By Agencies 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Zelenskyy Accuses NATO Of Allowing Bombings By Agencies 1 day ago
Russian Troops Take Ukrainian Nuclear Plant By Agencies 1 day ago
North Korea Fired Projectile: Japan Defense Ministry By Agencies 1 day, 1 hour ago

The Latest

India Logs 5,921 New Covid-19 Cases, 289 Deaths By Agencies Mar 06, 2022
Nepali Industry Can Substitute Foreign Imports: Senior Vice President Chandra Dhakal By Agencies Mar 06, 2022
Weather Forecasting For March 6 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 06, 2022
Kathmandu Valley Logs 21 COVID-19 Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 67 New Cases And 362 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Mar 05, 2022
India To Provide Air Service To Nepalis In Ukraine To Back Home By Agencies Mar 05, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 12, Feb.04, 2022 (Magh 21,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 11, Jan.07, 2022 (Poush 23,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75